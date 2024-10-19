Trump is unstable, Harris is super able | The Coffee Klatch: October 19, 2024

Friends,

Today, Heather and I discuss why we’re optimistic about the election, just over two weeks away.

Harris is showing more of her strengths as she subjects herself to interview after interview (including on Fox News). Trump is revealing more of his instability, as he calls the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol “a day of love,” talks about using the military on his political opponents, and continuously veers into incoherence.

Meanwhile, the economy continues to improve — more jobs, higher real wages, and lower interest rates.

Harris is also gaining support of former Republican leaders. At the same time, many of Trump’s former cabinet officers and White House staff have come out against him.

Trump is planning to top off his campaign with a large rally at Madison Square Garden — echoing a Nazi rally that occurred at the same location in February 1939, in which the theme was “America First.”

