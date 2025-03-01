Playback speed
The Trump-Putin Axis of Evil | Coffee Klatch for Saturday, March 1, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Mar 01, 2025
62
44
Transcript

Friends,

Today, Heather and I discuss Trump’s and Vance’s disgraceful treatment of Ukraine President Zelensky in the Oval Office yesterday — a man who for more than three years has courageously held off Putin’s aggression, maintained the will of the Ukrainian people, and risked his life to contain the Russian dictator.

Trump did this to undermine Zelensky’s heroic image in the eyes of the American people so that when Trump bows to Putin’s demands for Ukraine, Republicans in Congress will have a fig leaf of justification.

Make no mistake: The emergence of the Trump-Putin axis is the most cynical and dangerous change in American foreign policy in 80 years.

Also on our agenda today: Musk’s DOGE meltdown. The House Republican budget that’s taking from the poor and vulnerable to reward the rich and privileged. Jeff Bezos and the shamelessness of America’s oligarchy under Trump. Plus some reasons for hope.

Please grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join in the conversation.

