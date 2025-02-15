Playback speed
The Musk Show | Coffee Klatch for Saturday, February 15, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly, Robert Reich
Feb 15, 2025
Transcript

Friends,

Today, nearing the end of the fourth week of the Trump-Vance-Musk regime, Heather and I assess Musk’s Oval Office press conference — in which he accused federal employees of dishonesty but provided no evidence — and analyze Musk’s own dishonesty and conflicts of interest. We also examine Trump’s promise in the 2024 election to bring prices down, in light of new evidence of inflation.

We also delve into Trump’s Justice Department, and the revolt by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and five other senior attorneys against orders that they drop charges against New York City’s mayor and thereby compromise the integrity of the department.

So grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join in the discussion.

