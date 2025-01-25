Trump’s Real Agenda | The Coffee Klatch for January 25, 2025

Friends,

Some pundits are saying that Trump II is basically just a rehash of Trump I. Heather and I are here to tell you they’re wrong. Trump II is far worse.

Today we discuss Week 1: Trump’s cruel and unconstitutional executive orders; his use of active duty military at the border; his pardons to the 1,500 thugs who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, at Trump’s behest; Elon Musk’s nods and winks to neo-Nazis; and Trump’s conspicuous alliance with the richest oligarchs in America. The underlying question we ask is: What’s Trump’s real second-term agenda?

So grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join the conversation.

Leave a comment

Share