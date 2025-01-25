Playback speed
Trump’s Real Agenda | The Coffee Klatch for January 25, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Jan 25, 2025
19
Friends,

Some pundits are saying that Trump II is basically just a rehash of Trump I. Heather and I are here to tell you they’re wrong. Trump II is far worse.

Today we discuss Week 1: Trump’s cruel and unconstitutional executive orders; his use of active duty military at the border; his pardons to the 1,500 thugs who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, at Trump’s behest; Elon Musk’s nods and winks to neo-Nazis; and Trump’s conspicuous alliance with the richest oligarchs in America. The underlying question we ask is: What’s Trump’s real second-term agenda?

So grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join the conversation.

