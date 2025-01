Friends,

Today Heather and I look at the last week of the Biden administration and ahead to the first week of Trump’s. What can the confirmation hearings tell us about what to expect? What was the real significance of Biden’s “farewell” address? Will it be fascism or oligarchy, or both? And, by the way, what should we take away from the imminent end to TikTok?

Please grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join in the conversation.

Leave a comment

Share