Trump's Oligarchy | The Coffee Klatch for January 11, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse, Michael Lahanas-Calderón, and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
,
Heather Lofthouse
, and
Michael Lahanas-Calderón
Jan 12, 2025
228
44
Note: I’m reposting this edition of The Coffee Klatch as there seem to have been delivery issues and many people have reported not receiving it. Apologies to anyone receiving this late, or twice.

Friends,

Today we talk about the L.A. fires, the human disaster as well as its connection to climate change, as well as the firestorm of dangerous and nasty misinformation about it on X, and the future of places like L.A. that are subject to climate disasters.

Also: Trump — the first president to enter office as a convicted felon — has a news conference that shows how bonkers he is. And Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk to allow vicious lies on his giant platform.

We are witnessing a takeover by a small number of hugely wealthy people who will control the information we get and control our government. And it’s blatant.

So please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join our discussion.

Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Heather Lofthouse
Michael Lahanas-Calderón
