Fusk Muck! | The Coffee Klatch, Saturday, February 8, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Feb 08, 2025
Transcript

Friends,

Today Heather and I assess week 3 of the Trump regime — a week marked by Trump’s bonkers talk about turning Gaza into a riviera tourist destination by removing all Gazans and setting up “beautiful” beachfront resorts, and by Elon Musk’s almost total takeover of the federal government, including the destruction of USAID.

Where is this heading? What’s the meaning of “law” in this lawless environment? Are there any signs that Democrats and other are fighting back?

Please grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join in the conversation.

Robert Reich
The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
Robert Reich
