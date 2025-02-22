Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
119
21

The Trump-Putin regime? The Coffee Klatch | February 22, 2025 (ft. Rohit Chopra)

With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Feb 22, 2025
119
21
Share
Transcript

Friends,

Today, Heather and I assess the fifth week of the regime, when Trump took America over to the dark side by endorsing Vladimir Putin’s narrative of how the Ukraine war began and why Europe should defend itself rather than be an ally of the United States.

We also have as our special guest Rohit Chopra, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, who was fired by Trump at the same time Trump imposed on the CFPB a stop order that closed much of it down.

Chopra was recently described by Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorganChase, the largest bank in the United States, as “an arrogant, out-of-touch, son-of-a-bitch who just made things worse for a lot of Americans.”

I consider Dimon’s condemnation a strong endorsement of Chopra. (And for the record, I think Jamie Dimon is an arrogant, out-of-touch robber baron who has made things far worse for a lot of Americans — and will shaft even more people now that Rohit Chopra has been fired by Trump.)

Whether the choice is posed by Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Jamie Dimon, or Elon Musk, the question is the same: Do we want democratic capitalism or oligarchy?

Please grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join in the conversation.

Loading...

Leave a comment

Share

Robert Reich
The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robert Reich
Recent Episodes
The Musk Show | Coffee Klatch for Saturday, February 15, 2025
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
Fusk Muck! | The Coffee Klatch, Saturday, February 8, 2025
  Robert Reich
Trump’s Rampage | Coffee Klatch for February 1, 2025
  Robert Reich
Trump’s Real Agenda | The Coffee Klatch for January 25, 2025
  Robert Reich
The Trump takeover: Fascism or oligarchy? Coffee Klatch | January 18, 2025
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
Trump's Oligarchy | The Coffee Klatch for January 11, 2025
  Robert ReichHeather Lofthouse, and Michael Lahanas-Calderón
Trump's Oligarchy | The Coffee Klatch for January 11, 2025
  Robert ReichHeather Lofthouse, and Michael Lahanas-Calderón