The End of the Trump Honeymoon | Coffee Klatch for March 8, 2025

Friends,

Michael is filling in for Heather today (thank you, Michael, and we miss you, Heather). Michael and I assess week 7 of this horrendous regime, starting with Trump’s interminable speech and ending with his decision to pull back from imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, after the stock market nearly tanked. We also examine the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to rein in Trump, congressional Republican resistance to Musk’s “chainsaw” cuts, and the beginnings of a Democratic backbone to resist Trump. Bottom line: The Trump “honeymoon” is over.

Michael is almost exactly a half-century younger than I am, so we end with a discussion of Gen Z and its views and fears.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, fill out our poll, and join the conversation.

