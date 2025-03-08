Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
133
63

The End of the Trump Honeymoon | Coffee Klatch for March 8, 2025

With Michael Lahanas-Calderón and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Mar 08, 2025
133
63
Share
Transcript

Friends,

Michael is filling in for Heather today (thank you, Michael, and we miss you, Heather). Michael and I assess week 7 of this horrendous regime, starting with Trump’s interminable speech and ending with his decision to pull back from imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, after the stock market nearly tanked. We also examine the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to rein in Trump, congressional Republican resistance to Musk’s “chainsaw” cuts, and the beginnings of a Democratic backbone to resist Trump. Bottom line: The Trump “honeymoon” is over.

Michael is almost exactly a half-century younger than I am, so we end with a discussion of Gen Z and its views and fears.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, fill out our poll, and join the conversation.

Loading...

Leave a comment

Robert Reich
The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robert Reich
Recent Episodes
The Trump-Putin Axis of Evil | Coffee Klatch for Saturday, March 1, 2025
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
The Trump-Putin regime? The Coffee Klatch | February 22, 2025
  Robert Reich
The Musk Show | Coffee Klatch for Saturday, February 15, 2025
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
Fusk Muck! | The Coffee Klatch, Saturday, February 8, 2025
  Robert Reich
Trump’s Rampage | Coffee Klatch for February 1, 2025
  Robert Reich
Trump’s Real Agenda | The Coffee Klatch for January 25, 2025
  Robert Reich
The Trump takeover: Fascism or oligarchy? Coffee Klatch | January 18, 2025
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse