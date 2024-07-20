How could a convicted felon who attempted a coup on America be the leading candidate for president? | Coffee Klatch, July 20, 2024

Friends,

Today, Heather and I assess the Democratic and Republican parties at a particularly dispiriting point, when the Republicans have coronated Trump, who is taking a wide lead in polls over Biden. Anything can happen between now and Election Day, but at this point things look grim. Will Biden drop out in favor of Kamala Harris? Will Trump stumble? Will America come to its senses?

Please join us as we discuss these and other related issues. And, if you’re so inclined, please take our poll.