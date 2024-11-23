Trump’s Schmucks | The Coffee Klatch, November 23, 2024

Friends,
Today Heather and I ask whether Trump has a mandate (spoiler alert: the answer is no). We also take a close look at his new pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and ask whether she’s more likely to regard the American people or Trump as her client (answer: Trump). And what is Elon Musk really going to try to do in his position as unofficial Secretary of Cutting Government Waste?
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robert Reich to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.