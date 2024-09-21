How Low Will Trump Go? The Coffee Klatch, September 21, 2024

Share this postHow Low Will Trump Go? The Coffee Klatch, September 21, 2024robertreich.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Robert ReichSubscribe to watchHow Low Will Trump Go? The Coffee Klatch, September 21, 2024With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly, Robert ReichSep 21, 2024∙ Paid40Share this postHow Low Will Trump Go? The Coffee Klatch, September 21, 2024robertreich.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther32ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Robert Reich to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Coffee Klatch with Robert ReichFormer Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedRecent EpisodesA sincere “thank you,” after three yearsSep 20 • Robert ReichThe Trump Wreck: The Coffee Klatch for September 14, 2024Sep 14 • Robert Reich and Heather LofthouseThe Upcoming Great Debate: The Coffee Klatch | September 7, 2024Sep 7 • Robert Reich and Heather LofthouseReminder: Tomorrow starts our video series “Spreading the Truth About the 2024 Election,” for you to share!Sep 5 • Robert ReichThe Incredible Shrinking Trump: The Coffee Klatch | August 31, 2024Aug 31 • Robert Reich and Heather LofthouseAnnouncing a new video series to spread the truth about the 2024 election!Aug 30 • Robert ReichThe Dems’ Next Move? The Coffee Klatch | August 24, 2024Aug 24 • Robert Reich