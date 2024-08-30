Playback speed
Announcing a new video series to spread the truth about the 2024 election!

On my Substack starting Friday, September 6, and each Friday thereafter through Election Day
Robert Reich
Aug 30, 2024
Transcript

Friends,

Many of you ask me what you can do to help ensure that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are elected on November 5, and that the House and Senate have majorities in support of economic and social justice.

In previous posts I’ve given you some ammunition — correcting some of Trump’s and Vance’s whoppers (such as Vance’s assertion last week that Trump’s tariffs generated revenue for America and created jobs), showing what Trump and his Republican lapdogs want to do if given the chance, and offering suggestions for what you personally can do in this critical election.

Starting next Friday, September 6, I’ll post here on my Substack a “video of the week,” produced by me and my talented young team of videographers, graphic artists, researchers, and writers at Inequality Media Civic Action — giving you facts, frameworks, and analyses to convince others why they should vote for Harris and Walz and down-ballot Democrats.

Research shows that our videos have changed peoples’ minds on critical issues — even the minds of Trumpers. So by sharing each weekly video with your family, friends, and acquaintances, you’ll be helping the cause.

Please watch for our Spreading the Truth about the 2024 Election series, beginning here on my Substack, Friday, September 6.

My thanks again for your help and support.

Robert Reich
