Trump’s October Surprise!? | The Coffee Klatch: October 5, 2024

With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Oct 05, 2024
Friends,

This morning, Heather and I explore the biggest issues of the week: the remarkably good economy (September’s jobs report, out yesterday, was about the best you could possibly hope for); the VP debate last Tuesday; special counsel Jack Smith’s additional revelations about January 6; and Hurricane Helene.

And, of course, we’ll assess what all this means for the upcoming election (a bit over four weeks away) and whether there will be an “October surprise” for Harris or Trump, and, if so, what it might be.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cup, fill out our survey, and join us.

