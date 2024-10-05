Trump’s October Surprise!? | The Coffee Klatch: October 5, 2024

Friends,

This morning, Heather and I explore the biggest issues of the week: the remarkably good economy (September’s jobs report, out yesterday, was about the best you could possibly hope for); the VP debate last Tuesday; special counsel Jack Smith’s additional revelations about January 6; and Hurricane Helene.

And, of course, we’ll assess what all this means for the upcoming election (a bit over four weeks away) and whether there will be an “October surprise” for Harris or Trump, and, if so, what it might be.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cup, and join us.

