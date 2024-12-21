Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
178
25

Shutdown averted but Republicans deserted | Coffee Klatch for December 21, 2024

With Heather Lofthouse, Michael Lahanas-Calderón, and Yours Truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
,
Heather Lofthouse
, and
Michael Lahanas-Calderón
Dec 21, 2024
178
25
Share
Transcript

Friends,

Today we explore how and why the United States government nearly shut down — due to the ineptitude of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and right-wing House Republicans. The shutdown was averted, but a significant number of Republicans deserted Trump.

Is this a preview of the chaos we’re likely to see over the next four years? Why does an unelected multi-billionaire have so much power? Will Johnson survive? Why did Trump insist on raising the debt ceiling? And whatever happened to the Biden administration, which is still technically in office?

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join in the conversation.

Loading...

Leave a comment

Share

Robert Reich
The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robert Reich
Heather Lofthouse
Michael Lahanas-Calderón
Recent Episodes
Time Magazine’s Jackass of the Year | The Coffee Klatch, December 14, 2024
  Robert ReichVishal Shankar, and Michael Lahanas-Calderón
Rage Against the Machine | The Coffee Klatch, December 7, 2024
  Robert ReichHeather Lofthouse, and Michael Lahanas-Calderón
This is NOT Trump’s America! | The Coffee Klatch, November 30, 2024
  Robert Reich
Trump’s Schmucks | The Coffee Klatch, November 23, 2024
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
How to stop Trump | The Coffee Klatch, November 16, 2024
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
What do we do now? | The Coffee Klatch, November 9, 2024
  Robert ReichHeather Lofthouse, and Michael Lahanas-Calderón
The Republican Sh*tstorm | The Coffee Klatch for November 2, 2024
  Robert Reich