Shutdown averted but Republicans deserted | Coffee Klatch for December 21, 2024

Friends,

Today we explore how and why the United States government nearly shut down — due to the ineptitude of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and right-wing House Republicans. The shutdown was averted, but a significant number of Republicans deserted Trump.

Is this a preview of the chaos we’re likely to see over the next four years? Why does an unelected multi-billionaire have so much power? Will Johnson survive? Why did Trump insist on raising the debt ceiling? And whatever happened to the Biden administration, which is still technically in office?

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join in the conversation.

Leave a comment

Share