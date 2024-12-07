Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Robert Reich

Rage Against the Machine | The Coffee Klatch, December 7, 2024

With Heather Lofthouse, Michael Lahanas-Calderón, and Yours Truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
,
Heather Lofthouse
, and
Michael Lahanas-Calderón
Dec 07, 2024
∙ Paid
259
22
Share

Friends,

Today, Michael joins Heather and me to discuss ways in which Americans seem to be “raging against the machine.”

We begin with the tragic shooting death of the CEO of United Healthcare, which unleashed a surprising lack of sympathy on social media — “thoughts and deductibles to the family,” wrote one commentator, “unfortunately my condolences are out-of-network,” wrote another.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Robert Reich to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Robert Reich
The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robert Reich
Heather Lofthouse
Michael Lahanas-Calderón
Recent Episodes
This is NOT Trump’s America! | The Coffee Klatch, November 30, 2024
  Robert Reich
Trump’s Schmucks | The Coffee Klatch, November 23, 2024
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
How to stop Trump | The Coffee Klatch, November 16, 2024
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
What do we do now? | The Coffee Klatch, November 9, 2024
  Robert ReichHeather Lofthouse, and Michael Lahanas-Calderón
The Republican Sh*tstorm | The Coffee Klatch for November 2, 2024
  Robert Reich
How to survive the next 9 days? The Saturday Coffee Klatch | October 26, 2024
  Robert Reich
Trump is unstable, Harris is super able | The Coffee Klatch: October 19, 2024
  Robert Reich