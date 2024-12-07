Rage Against the Machine | The Coffee Klatch, December 7, 2024

Friends,
Today, Michael joins Heather and me to discuss ways in which Americans seem to be “raging against the machine.”
We begin with the tragic shooting death of the CEO of United Healthcare, which unleashed a surprising lack of sympathy on social media — “thoughts and deductibles to the family,” wrote one commentator, “unfortunately my condolences are out-of-network,” wrote another.
