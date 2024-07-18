Robert Reich

Tonight: Put on your seatbelts, watch your wallets, bring your parachute, and join us
For a watchalong of Trump’s acceptance speech at 10pm ET, 7pm PT
  
Robert Reich
432
Trumpism's next generation
JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and Elon Musk
  
Robert Reich
641
Office Hours: Did the assassination attempt help Trump, and if so, how?
Friends, As I said Saturday, I was enormously relieved that the assassination attempt on Trump failed. Besides the human cost would have been a…
  
Robert Reich
887
The GOP pretends its pro-union
How the anti-union party courts working-class voters
  
Robert Reich
343
J.D. Vance is unqualified
Friends, J.D. Vance — Trump’s choice for vice president — said in a social media post on Saturday that the attempted assassination of Trump was “not…
  
Robert Reich
3,086
How are you coping?
Friends, I want to ask you, candidly: How are you doing? The last two weeks — beginning with the Biden-Trump debate when Biden looked and sounded even…
  
Robert Reich
3,809
Sunday caption contest: Blaming the media for the attempt on Trump’s life
And last week’s winner
  
Robert Reich
1,606
Today’s violence
Friends, My first thought on hearing about the attempted shooting of Donald Trump at a rally today in Pennsylvania was “I hope to god he’s okay.” I…
  
Robert Reich
3,295
Will AI take us over?
Night thoughts while being terrified about the future of democracy
  
Robert Reich
763
Why are we talking about Biden's age when we should be talking about Trump’s Project 2025? | The Coffee Klatch, July 13, 2024
With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly
  
Robert Reich
 and 
Heather Lofthouse
778
Debunking Myth #7: America is socialist
BUNK!
  
Robert Reich
233
There’s only one relevant question
Fearful thoughts on hearing Biden’s first news conference since November 2023
  
Robert Reich
2,784
