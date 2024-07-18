Robert Reich
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Wealth & Poverty Course
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Tonight: Put on your seatbelts, watch your wallets, bring your parachute, and join us
For a watchalong of Trump’s acceptance speech at 10pm ET, 7pm PT
6 hrs ago
•
Robert Reich
759
Share this post
Tonight: Put on your seatbelts, watch your wallets, bring your parachute, and join us
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
432
Trumpism's next generation
JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and Elon Musk
16 hrs ago
•
Robert Reich
998
Share this post
Trumpism's next generation
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
641
Office Hours: Did the assassination attempt help Trump, and if so, how?
Friends, As I said Saturday, I was enormously relieved that the assassination attempt on Trump failed. Besides the human cost would have been a…
Jul 17
•
Robert Reich
325
Share this post
Office Hours: Did the assassination attempt help Trump, and if so, how?
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
887
The GOP pretends its pro-union
How the anti-union party courts working-class voters
Jul 16
•
Robert Reich
978
Share this post
The GOP pretends its pro-union
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
343
J.D. Vance is unqualified
Friends, J.D. Vance — Trump’s choice for vice president — said in a social media post on Saturday that the attempted assassination of Trump was “not…
Jul 15
•
Robert Reich
2,752
Share this post
J.D. Vance is unqualified
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3,086
How are you coping?
Friends, I want to ask you, candidly: How are you doing? The last two weeks — beginning with the Biden-Trump debate when Biden looked and sounded even…
Jul 15
•
Robert Reich
2,375
Share this post
How are you coping?
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3,809
Sunday caption contest: Blaming the media for the attempt on Trump’s life
And last week’s winner
Jul 14
•
Robert Reich
579
Share this post
Sunday caption contest: Blaming the media for the attempt on Trump’s life
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1,606
Today’s violence
Friends, My first thought on hearing about the attempted shooting of Donald Trump at a rally today in Pennsylvania was “I hope to god he’s okay.” I…
Jul 14
•
Robert Reich
3,470
Share this post
Today’s violence
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3,295
Will AI take us over?
Night thoughts while being terrified about the future of democracy
Jul 13
•
Robert Reich
796
Share this post
Will AI take us over?
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
763
Why are we talking about Biden's age when we should be talking about Trump’s Project 2025? | The Coffee Klatch, July 13, 2024
With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly
Jul 13
•
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
542
Share this post
Why are we talking about Biden's age when we should be talking about Trump’s Project 2025? | The Coffee Klatch, July 13, 2024
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
778
Debunking Myth #7: America is socialist
BUNK!
Jul 12
•
Robert Reich
1,250
Share this post
Debunking Myth #7: America is socialist
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
233
There’s only one relevant question
Fearful thoughts on hearing Biden’s first news conference since November 2023
Jul 12
•
Robert Reich
1,849
Share this post
There’s only one relevant question
robertreich.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2,784
© 2024 Robert Reich
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts