Office Hours: Where the hell are the Democrats?
What should Democratic lawmakers do now?
Friends,
In less than three weeks, Trump has created a lawless, unconstitutional shite show. In effect, he’s staging a coup against American democracy.
The courts are weighing in, some people are organizing at the grassroots — but where the hell are the Democrats?
Today I want to discuss what Democratic lawmakers should be doing. I’ve spoken to a number of them and heard roughly four different views. The views are not mutually exclusive but reflect different overall strategies.
Today we consider each of them:
