Friends,

In less than three weeks, Trump has created a lawless, unconstitutional shite show. In effect, he’s staging a coup against American democracy.

The courts are weighing in, some people are organizing at the grassroots — but where the hell are the Democrats?

Today I want to discuss what Democratic lawmakers should be doing. I’ve spoken to a number of them and heard roughly four different views. The views are not mutually exclusive but reflect different overall strategies.

Today we consider each of them: