Welcome!

I’m so glad you’re here.

The dark forces of authoritarianism are very much with us, along with growing inequality and corruption. There’s no simple remedy. But part of the answer is to grow a community of people committed to spreading the truth and contributing to a better world. Which is why I’m here, and presumably why you are.

The reason I write this daily newsletter is not just to inform (and occasionally amuse) you, but also to arm you with the truth — about how the system works and doesn’t, where power is located and where it’s lacking, and the myths and lies used by those who are blocking positive social change — so you can fight more effectively for the common good.

Here’s my deal. I’ll continue to give you the facts and arguments, even sprinkle in drawings and videos. I’ll do whatever I can to help strengthen your understanding and resolve, and give you the information you need.

In return, please use the facts, arguments, drawings and videos to continue the fight. To fight harder. And enlist others. (And, if you can, support this effort with a paid or gift subscription.)

If at any time you feel helpless or despairing, remind yourself that the fight for democracy, social justice, and a sustainable planet is noble. The stakes could not be higher. And we will — and must — win.

Why subscribe?

You’ll receive free:

Access to my 14-week “Wealth and Poverty” course and readings.

If you become a paid subscriber, you’ll also be able to:

Comment and join a wonderfully thoughtful community of writers and activists.

Add your views to discussion threads with me in my once-a-week “Office Hours.”

Get early access to my weekly “Coffee Klatch” podcast with Heather Lofthouse.

Join in on special or spontaneous events such as “Ask Me Anything” Q&A sessions (in reality Q & O, because I have more opinions than answers).

And you will have my abiding appreciation for supporting and sustaining this work.

(As always, those unable to pay but keen to engage should please reach out to us.)

Who I am

I’ve spent much of the last half century pushing for positive social change — from the inside (as Secretary of Labor, representing the U.S. before the Supreme Court, advising presidents). And from the outside (author of eighteen books and co-creator of two documentaries, chair of Common Cause, co-founder of The American Prospect, the Economic Policy Institute, and Inequality Media, and teacher of several generations of students).

Also a cartoonist (not an artist).