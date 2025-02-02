Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Do you think she can hold her breath for 4 years?”

(Congratulations, August Bakenhus.)

Runners-up:

“Look Jon, she’s walking back to France!”

(Congratulations, Sarah Smythe.)

“Drowning in a sea of lies.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“France should demand her return ... until her beacon is restored.”

(Congratulations, Barre Simmons.)

“So much for draining the swamp.”

(Congratulations, Susan Reilly.)

“Grab the Torch! We mustn’t let the fire go out!”

(Congratulations, Sue Simmons-Stahl.)

“We’re gonna need a bigger vote!”

(Congratulations, Barbara Gierzak.)

“I’ve seen this movie, the Apes are in charge now.”

(Congratulations, TIM MCCARTHY.)

“Is this when we throw the paper towels?”

(Congratulations, Chris Nelson.)

“I feel like maybe this rising tide is not, in fact, lifting all boats.”

(Congratulations, Jeannette Bonjour.)

“A 250-year experiment that only took a week to dismantle.”

(Congratulations, The Real McCoy.)

“On the left, you’ll see lady liberty, she’s drowning in a sea of hate.”

(Congratulations, Kelli B.)

“I heard she’s leaving an abusive relationship and going back home.”

(Congratulations, Martha Spinks.)

