Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1,750

NOW what for Biden and the Dems?! | The Coffee Klatch, July 6, 2024

With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Jul 06, 2024
1,750
Share
Transcript

Friends,

Today, Heather and I take a deep dive into Biden’s choices now, after last night’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and yesterday’s Biden rallies. Is Biden back on track? Has he recovered from last week’s bad debate performance?

Or are the forces within the Democratic Party that want another candidate for president building to the point where he will almost certainly drop out?

And if he drops out, whom will he anoint?

Please pull up a chair and join us and, if you wish, take our poll:

Loading...

Leave a comment

1750 Comments
Robert Reich
The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robert Reich
Heather Lofthouse
Recent Episodes
Debate Post-Mortem | The Coffee Klatch, June 29, 2024 (and sorry for the glitch if anyone received this earlier)
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
Are the bullies gaining control of America? The Coffee Klatch | June 22, 2024
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
How did the Supreme Court get this far out of control? | The Coffee Klatch | June 15, 2024
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
Is Trumpism Fascism? | The Coffee Klatch, June 8, 2024
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
Is Dynastic Wealth Destroying American Democracy? | The Coffee Klatch, June 1, 2024
  Heather Lofthouse and Robert Reich
The Common Good vs. Trumpism | The Coffee Klatch, Saturday, May 25, 2024
  Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
How to overcome the moral squalor of Trump? | The Coffee Klatch, May 18, 2024
  Robert Reich