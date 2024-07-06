NOW what for Biden and the Dems?! | The Coffee Klatch, July 6, 2024

Friends,

Today, Heather and I take a deep dive into Biden’s choices now, after last night’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and yesterday’s Biden rallies. Is Biden back on track? Has he recovered from last week’s bad debate performance?

Or are the forces within the Democratic Party that want another candidate for president building to the point where he will almost certainly drop out?

And if he drops out, whom will he anoint?

Please pull up a chair and join us and, if you wish, take our poll:

Leave a comment