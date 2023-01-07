Robert Reich

Saturday coffee klatch: Work and life, or work OR life?
Jan 07, 2023
Welcome back to my Saturday coffee klatch with Heather Lofthouse, executive director of Inequality Media Civic Action (and my former student), where we usually talk about the highs and low of the prior week. But with the new year just beginning and House Republicans tied up in knots, we thought we’d make today’s klatch a bit more personal: How we and others we know are trying to both do our work and still have a life.

Grab a cup and pull up a chair.

And please be sure to take our poll and add your comments.

