Unconditional Surrender? Really? | The Coffee Klatch for March 7, 2026

Friends,

Heather is traveling. I’m delighted that our friend Kamau Bell has stepped into the breach.

Today, Kamau and I take a deep dive into Trump’s War — his shifting rationales for it, his changing goals, his ambiguous endgame, the human costs of the war so far, the American public’s unhappiness with it, and what Trump is trying to deflect attention from (spoiler: Trump’s shitty economy and his connections to Jeffrey Epstein).

We then turn to Kristi Noem’s brief and ignoble tenure as secretary of Homeland Security, why Trump really sacked her, and whether her successor is likely to do any better.

Finally, we look at this past week’s primary elections and ask what they portend for Democrats in the midterms and beyond.

All this and more on today’s Klatch. Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the discussion.

