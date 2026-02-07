Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Bad Bunny's Backlash Against Trump | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, February 7, 2026

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Feb 07, 2026

Friends,

Today Heather and I examine the unchecked power that now pervades our political system — starting with the Justice Department’s (and Trump’s) unwillingness to turn over more than 3 million of the more than 6 million Epstein files in its possession (in which Trump is already mentioned 5,300 times). We then examine the continued lawlessness of ICE and Border Patrol, despite the public’s (including many Republicans’) growing revulsion against these rogue agencies.

Which leads us to Democrat Taylor Rehmet’s astounding victory in a special election for a seat in the Texas state Senate — in a district Trump won by 17 percentage points in 2024 but Rehmet won by 14 percentage points this past week, a 30-point swing. And Trump’s increasing anxiety about the 2026 midterm elections — leading him to threaten to “take over” the voting.

And, of course, tomorrow’s Super Bowl, featuring Bad Bunny at halftime — and Bad Bunny’s memorable acceptance speech at last Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

All this, and more, on today’s Coffee Klatch. Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation.

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture