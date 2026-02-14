Robert Reich

Trump, Epstein, and America's Ruling Class | The Coffee Klatch for February 14, 2026

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Feb 14, 2026

Friends,

Happy Valentine’s Day. Thanks for joining us.

Today, Heather and I delve into the extremely un-Valentine-like world of Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and America’s ruling class. What do they have in common, and what does this tell us about America? Along the way we examine Pam Bondi’s belligerence, Steve Bannon’s complicity, and the Trump economy’s woes.

We’ll also look into the real economy — you know, the one that most of us live in — and why so many Americans are feeling pinched and angry (and deserting Trump). And we’ll look at the continuing calamity of ICE, Trump’s (and Stephen Miller’s and Kristi Noem’s) war on Latinos, and the shutdown (starting this morning) of the Department of Homeland Security.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join the conversation.

