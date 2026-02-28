The State of the Trump | The Coffee Klatch for February 28, 2026

Friends,

Today, Heather and I ask and try to answer: Why is Trump attacking Iran? Why is he so gracious to Mayor Mamdani? Why does ICE continue to be so out of control? Why did the Republican House Oversight Committee want Hillary Clinton to testify about Jeffrey Epstein? Are the Epstein files finally closing in on Trump? Why worry that CBS, CNN, HBO, and Comedy Central are all coming under the control of a Trump crony? Why be concerned that Pete Hegseth won’t let a crucial AI tool bar spying on Americans and prohibit non-human control over lethal weapons? And, not the least, why am I so short?

All this, and more! on today’s Klatch. Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation.

