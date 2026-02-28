Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The State of the Trump | The Coffee Klatch for February 28, 2026

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Feb 28, 2026

Friends,

Today, Heather and I ask and try to answer: Why is Trump attacking Iran? Why is he so gracious to Mayor Mamdani? Why does ICE continue to be so out of control? Why did the Republican House Oversight Committee want Hillary Clinton to testify about Jeffrey Epstein? Are the Epstein files finally closing in on Trump? Why worry that CBS, CNN, HBO, and Comedy Central are all coming under the control of a Trump crony? Why be concerned that Pete Hegseth won’t let a crucial AI tool bar spying on Americans and prohibit non-human control over lethal weapons? And, not the least, why am I so short?

All this, and more! on today’s Klatch. Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation.

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture