The rise of Republican fascism

Friends,

Welcome back to another Saturday coffee klatch with Heather Lofthouse (executive director of Inequality Media and my former student) where we look at the highs and lows and even lowers of the week.

Today, we examine:

— Joe Biden’s unsurprising announcement that he’s running for reelection. But what does it really mean, and what are his chances?

— Kevin McCarthy and the radical House Republicans’ gonzo demands for raising the debt ceiling. What are Biden’s options?

— Radical Republicans in Montana, preventing a transgender lawmaker from speaking. Why are Republicans across the nation targeting transgender people?

— Goodbye to Tucker. What happened, and where is he going?

— Bob’s last class!

Please pull up a chair, grab a cup, and if you’re inclined, take our poll.

