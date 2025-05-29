The Gerontocracy Problem

Friends,

V Spehar invited me to join them today to talk about how we should deal with America’s aging politicians — our “gerontocracy.”

I’m something of an expert on the subject because I’ve been around politicians for over 50 years. Also I’m getting up there (I’ll be 79 years old soon).

And I recently retired from teaching because I didn’t want to give students anything less than my best. So I know how difficult it is to give up a job you love.

But, as I mention to V, we need a system that allows the relatively few old people who continue to do wonderfully well — look at Bernie Sanders, at the spry age of 83; I know few people half his age with as much energy and intelligence — to keep at it.

We discuss the possible answers, and much more.

