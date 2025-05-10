The Biggest Presidential Con in History | The Coffee Klatch for May 10, 2025

Friends,

Today Heather and I take a deep dive into the most corrupt presidential administration in history. We look in detail at Trump’s crypto deals designed to enrich him and his family and milk the presidency, and Musk’s deals to enrich himself by, for example, having the State Department push other nations to use his Starlink satellites. The stench from these and other examples of self-dealing is worse by the day — even as the regime cuts programs most Americans depend on in order to make room in the federal budget for another giant tax cut disproportionately benefiting big corporations and the super-rich.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join in the discussion.

Leave a comment