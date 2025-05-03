Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Where will we go from here? | The Coffee Klatch for May 3, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
May 03, 2025
Transcript

Friends,

Today Heather and I examine the outlook for Trump, the Trump White House, Congress, and the economy. Now that we’ve finished the first hundred days, where does America go from here? Is there room for hope?

I’m more optimistic than Heather because I believe opposition to Trump is growing. And it will become even larger if Trump and Republicans in Congress cut programs most Americans depend on in order to make space in the federal budget for a tax cut that disproportionately benefits the rich and big corporations.

Heather is less optimistic. So it’s one of the klatches where we disagree. Hope you find it informative nonetheless.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join the conversation.

Loading...

Share

