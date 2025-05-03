Where will we go from here? | The Coffee Klatch for May 3, 2025

Friends,

Today Heather and I examine the outlook for Trump, the Trump White House, Congress, and the economy. Now that we’ve finished the first hundred days, where does America go from here? Is there room for hope?

I’m more optimistic than Heather because I believe opposition to Trump is growing. And it will become even larger if Trump and Republicans in Congress cut programs most Americans depend on in order to make space in the federal budget for a tax cut that disproportionately benefits the rich and big corporations.

Heather is less optimistic. So it’s one of the klatches where we disagree. Hope you find it informative nonetheless.

