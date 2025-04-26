Trump's First 100-Day Sh*tstorm | The Coffee Klatch for April 26, 2025

Friends,

Today, Heather and I take a look at the shi*tstorm of Trump’s first hundred days (which doesn’t officially conclude until Wednesday), and ask what happened, why it’s so horrible, and how we’re likely to look back on it. Along the way, we examine whether its major theme has been chaos or cruelty, what’s happened to the economy, and why Trump’s polls are taking a dive. In sharp contrast, we also discuss the legacy of Pope Francis.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join in the discussion.

