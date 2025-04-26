Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
44
13

Trump's First 100-Day Sh*tstorm | The Coffee Klatch for April 26, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Apr 26, 2025
44
13
Share
Transcript

Friends,

Today, Heather and I take a look at the shi*tstorm of Trump’s first hundred days (which doesn’t officially conclude until Wednesday), and ask what happened, why it’s so horrible, and how we’re likely to look back on it. Along the way, we examine whether its major theme has been chaos or cruelty, what’s happened to the economy, and why Trump’s polls are taking a dive. In sharp contrast, we also discuss the legacy of Pope Francis.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join in the discussion.

Loading...

Leave a comment

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture