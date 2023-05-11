The economic message that will get Biden reelected and give Dems a majority in both Houses of Congress
Make corporations, rather than workers and consumers, fight inflation
Friends,
The economic goal should be more jobs at higher wages. Right?
Yet the Fed, corporate economists, and the GOP have turned the goal upside down — into fewer jobs and lower wages. Otherwise, they say, we’ll face more inflation.
Rubbish.
This upside-down logic is pushing the United States economy toward a recession, which could hit about the same tim…