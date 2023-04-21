Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
Apr 21, 2023

Personally I think there needs to be a universal maximum income. Share the Wealth!

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David Crowe's avatar
David Crowe
Apr 21, 2023

A universal income will be necessary in the coming years as Automation and workforce displacement continues.

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