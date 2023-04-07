Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Fay Reid's avatar
Fay Reid
Apr 7, 2023Edited

https://substack.com/profile/88831324-fay-reid

Thank you. a very thought provoking class. I'm glad you explained so clearly the difference between income and wealth. One thing I have noticed is the anger of the younger generation on the unfairness of both income and wealth today. I am 90. I had 4 children (all deceased now) Everyone of them owned a home. Although not all of them made more money than me, partly it was due to their untimely death between the ages of 39 and 69. However, none of my grandchildren, even those with college degrees is making even close to a decent living. Two own property, the other two will probably never earn enough money to purchase a home and all are resentful. I agree with them, somewhere along the line my generation became unwatchful and allowed the government to favor wealth and power over the citizenry.

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Barry Rodgers's avatar
Barry Rodgers
Apr 7, 2023

Serfdom, slavery, the “laws” of supply and demand are all extensions of our nature, a nature that we must find a path above if we are to stay alive on this planet. What happened to “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” a philosophy pushed by some guy 2000 years ago.

The US is a bastion of Christianity except forget loving your neighbor, and Thou Shalt Not Kill is a forgotten edict.

It’s like climate change, the solution is to stop using fossil fuels, but it’s not going to happen unless?!?

How about Thou Shalt Pay a Living Wage?

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