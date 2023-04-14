Class 2 of Wealth and Poverty! The investor’s view
The highest return, regardless
Hello again, friends. Thank you for joining me for the second week of my Wealth and Poverty class. In today’s class, we begin to explore why such inequalities have soared since the late 1970s and early 1980s.
The questions we’ll focus on today are:
— How did the market for financial capital contribute to inequalities of income and wealth?
— Did the accepted purpose of the American corporation change over the last 50 years, and, if so, when and how?
— More generally, for whom should the corporation exist? Is there such a thing as “corporate social responsibility?”
You’ll find recommended readings linked below the video.
Ready? Here we go. Just double-click the video box below.
Thanks again for joining me! (And as always, let me know what you think in the comments below.)
Looking for another session? Click the link for last week’s class: Class 1.
P.S. If you’re enjoying this course and think your friends, family, colleagues, or social media networks would find it interesting and helpful as well, please share!
Select Readings:
Bethany McLean, “Too Big to Fail, COVID-19 Edition: How Private Equity Is Winning the Coronavirus Crisis,” Vanity Fair, April 9, 2020
Robert B. Reich, How the Corporate Raiders Led to Trump, Substack, May 12, 2025
Andrew Winston, “Is the Business Roundtable Statement Just Empty Rhetoric?” Harvard Business Review, August 30, 2019
Neil Irwin, “To Understand Rising Inequality, Consider the Janitors at Two Top Companies, Then and Now,” The New York Times, Sept. 3, 2017
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Excellent class, Prof. Reich! I almost let myself sleep in, but I dragged up and turned on your class - which was better at waking me than 2 cups of coffee. Both content and delivery were great, reminding me of questions from my multi-ethnic, multi-national students. They have often asked how American business values affect what's happening to families and children here in the U.S. I wish I'd had a class like yours before I began teaching Human Development.
I watched your first class, but not your second, yet. It was thought-provoking. Our vast wealth and income inequality and culture of money worship enables someone like Harlan Crow to buy his own personal Supreme Court justice to do his bidding, with dire consequences for us ordinary folks.