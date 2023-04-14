Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Rita Casey's avatar
Rita Casey
Apr 14, 2023

Excellent class, Prof. Reich! I almost let myself sleep in, but I dragged up and turned on your class - which was better at waking me than 2 cups of coffee. Both content and delivery were great, reminding me of questions from my multi-ethnic, multi-national students. They have often asked how American business values affect what's happening to families and children here in the U.S. I wish I'd had a class like yours before I began teaching Human Development.

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Carolyn Herz
Apr 14, 2023

I watched your first class, but not your second, yet. It was thought-provoking. Our vast wealth and income inequality and culture of money worship enables someone like Harlan Crow to buy his own personal Supreme Court justice to do his bidding, with dire consequences for us ordinary folks.

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