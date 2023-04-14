Hello again, friends. Thank you for joining me for the second week of my Wealth and Poverty class. In today’s class, we begin to explore why such inequalities have soared since the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The questions we’ll focus on today are:

— How did the market for financial capital contribute to inequalities of income and wealth?

— Did the accepted purpose of the American corporation change over the last 50 years, and, if so, when and how?

— More generally, for whom should the corporation exist? Is there such a thing as “corporate social responsibility?”

You’ll find recommended readings linked below the video.

Ready? Here we go. Just double-click the video box below.

Thanks again for joining me! (And as always, let me know what you think in the comments below.)

Looking for another session? Click the link for last week’s class: Class 1.

P.S. If you’re enjoying this course and think your friends, family, colleagues, or social media networks would find it interesting and helpful as well, please share!

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