Here's the first in our weekly video series designed to help you spread the truth in advance of the upcoming election.

Many people have heard a bit about Trump’s “Project 2025” but don’t know what’s in it. I read the plan, and I and my talented team have created this short video summarizing a few of its scariest features.

Trump has tried to distance himself from the plan, claiming “I have no idea who is behind it,” but six of his former Cabinet secretaries helped write it, as did four people he nominated as ambassadors. Some 20 pages are credited to his first deputy chief of staff. All told, at least 140 people who worked in the Trump administration had a hand in it, including more than half of the people listed as authors, editors, and contributors.

It’s as close to a Trump platform as you’ll see.

