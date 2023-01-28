Saturday coffee klatch: Oy

Friends,

Good morning, and welcome back to another Saturday morning coffee klatch with my guest Heather Lofthouse, who runs Inequality Media Civic Action and was also my student long ago. (I recently did a back-of-the-envelope estimate on how many of my former students are out there after 42 years of teaching, and it came to 28,000!)

Each Saturday we talk about the highs and lows of the previous week. This week it was mostly lows:

Mass killings. Why can’t we seem to be able to do anything about this?

Why is Kevin McCarthy putting bottom feeders like Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos on key House committees while kicking off dedicated public servants like Adam Schiff?

Trump redux. Why are Twitter and Facebook allowing him back on, and should we be concerned?

