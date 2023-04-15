Is the GOP turning into an anti-democracy movement?

Welcome back to my Saturday coffee klatch with Heather Lofthouse, when we consider the lows and lower points of the week. Today we look at:

— The latest revelations about Clarence Thomas’s corruption — financial gifts from Harlan Crow that by law must be reported. Will Thomas finally be held accountable?

— The district court ruling in Texas that overruled the FDA’s decision that a major abortion medication is safe and effective, which has gone to the Supreme Court. Why did the Supreme Court ever think it could rid itself of the abortion issue?

— Why the Republican position on abortion will be the end of the Republican Party.

— The Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News starts Monday. What’s the best way to ensure that Fox viewers learn that Fox News lied to them about the 2020 election?

— My last few weeks of my last class — now on Substack.

Please grab a cup, pull up a chair (and, if you wish, take our poll):

