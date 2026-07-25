Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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What the Hell Is Trump Doing in Iran? | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, July 25, 2026

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich

Friends,

Today, Heather and I take a dive into the muck of Trump, 101 days before the midterm elections. His war in Iran is worsening, with no end in sight. His economy is dropping, as gas and food prices soar and as his tariffs (import taxes) take their toll. His regime is descending into chaos, as public health is compromised, measles spreads, children aren’t getting nutrition assistance, and Medicaid is cut.

But how do we peacefully and legally get rid of him between now and the 2028 election? What’s our 2028 strategy for regaining the White House? And our 2029 strategy for cleaning up this horrific mess? Heather and I discuss these questions and more.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join the conversation.

RR

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