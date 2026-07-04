The Truth About America at 250 Years | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, July 4th, 2026

Friends,

Today marks 250 years since we declared our independence from a vile, arbitrary, impulsive, capricious, greedy, selfish, narcissistic authoritarian. Oh, wait. Sorry, we’re not yet independent of Trump. But George III was pretty awful, too.

Today Heather and I examine where America has come — with a Supreme Court that thinks Trump and any successor president needs more power, a president who is making billions off his office, and an utter dud of Trump-glorification activities on the National Mall.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in our 250th July 4th conversation.

Oh, and Happy Fourth of July.

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