Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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The Truth About America at 250 Years | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, July 4th, 2026

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse
Jul 04, 2026

Friends,

Today marks 250 years since we declared our independence from a vile, arbitrary, impulsive, capricious, greedy, selfish, narcissistic authoritarian. Oh, wait. Sorry, we’re not yet independent of Trump. But George III was pretty awful, too.

Today Heather and I examine where America has come — with a Supreme Court that thinks Trump and any successor president needs more power, a president who is making billions off his office, and an utter dud of Trump-glorification activities on the National Mall.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in our 250th July 4th conversation.

Oh, and Happy Fourth of July.

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