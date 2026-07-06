Reading the Declaration of Independence on America's 250th

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.89440149Reading the Declaration of Independence on America's 250thBetter than Trump on the Washington Mall?Robert ReichJul 06, 202689440149ShareTranscriptI appreciate the active vocal participation of my neighbors, the organizing ability of Sally Baack, and excellent filming by Tia Liddell Ivery. RRDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRobert Reich reply rulesThe Coffee Klatch with Robert ReichFormer Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeRobert ReichRecent EpisodesThe Truth About America at 250 Years | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, July 4th, 2026Jul 4 • Robert Reich and Heather LofthouseTrump's Strait of Warm Ooze | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, June 27, 2026Jun 27 • Robert Reich and Heather LofthousePresident CHUMP! | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, June 20, 2026Jun 20 • Robert Reich and Heather LofthouseLive w/ Robert ReichJun 15 • Robert Reich and David PakmanTrillionaire Testosterone | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, June 13, 2026Jun 13 • Robert ReichTrump Gets Screwwormed | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, June 6, 2026Jun 6 • Robert Reich and Heather LofthouseTrump's Department of Injustice | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, May 30, 2026May 30 • Robert Reich and Heather Lofthouse