Why is the mainstream media failing to report accurately on the upcoming election?
Outmoded “standards” of journalism are preventing voters from knowing the truth
Friends,
You wouldn’t know if you relied solely on the mainstream media that Americans face an election on November 5 of this year in which one of the two likely candidates was engaged in an attempted coup and has given every indication of wanting to substitute neofascism for democracy.
Again and again, the mainstream media have drawn a false equivalence …