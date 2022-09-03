Why did the media ignore Biden's important speech?

Hello friends,

Welcome back to my Saturday coffee klatch with my colleague Heather Lofthouse (Executive Director of Inequality Media Civic Action — and my former student). Today we discuss:

Biden’s speech to the nation — and why the media ignored it, or treated it as just another “political” event.

Ron DeSantis — and why he (and Mitch McConnell and much of the right-wing establishment) is just waiting for Trump to falter.

Merrick Garland — and why he’s reluctant to prosecute Trump, but why he must.

Friday’s jobs report — and why it left out the most important information about jobs, wages, and the economy.

Sarah Palin — and how she lost in Alaska.

And wishes for a happy Labor Day weekend — remembering what Labor Day represents, and what we celebrate.

Thank you to to Bob Chartier and Dave Mancuso who composed (and sang) the latest tunes we use as today’s coffee klatch theme songs.

Happy Labor Day weekend!