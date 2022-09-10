Robert Reich

The absurdity of Judge Cannon's idea of "executive privilege"
The absurdity of Judge Cannon's idea of "executive privilege"

Saturday's coffee Klatch
Robert Reich
Sep 10, 2022
https://bucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com/public/images/1dfccc45-3137-4748-a894-703fc4b397fc_3500x2050.jpeg (3500×2050)

Hello friends,

Welcome back to my Saturday coffee klatch with my colleague Heather Lofthouse (Executive Director of Inequality Media Civic Action — and my former student), where we talk about the highs and lows of the week, over morning coffee.

Today we discuss:

The death of the Queen, what she symbolized for Britain and America, and why King Charles III may be the last of the British royals.

Judge Eileen Cannon — the Trump appointee whose decision this week to appoint a “special master” to look over the top-secret documents Trump stole from the United States and review for executive privilege makes absolutely no logical sense.

The midterm elections coming closer, and why the Supreme Court’s decision overruling Roe v. Wade may be an even bigger motivator of voters than Trump Republicans’ attacks on democracy.

— My pick for the season’s best TV series.

— Why Californians have been willing to voluntarily reduce electricity consumption during this heat wave.

And today’s poll:

Discussion about this episode

