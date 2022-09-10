The absurdity of Judge Cannon's idea of "executive privilege"

Hello friends,

Welcome back to my Saturday coffee klatch with my colleague Heather Lofthouse (Executive Director of Inequality Media Civic Action — and my former student), where we talk about the highs and lows of the week, over morning coffee.

Today we discuss:

— The death of the Queen, what she symbolized for Britain and America, and why King Charles III may be the last of the British royals.

— Judge Eileen Cannon — the Trump appointee whose decision this week to appoint a “special master” to look over the top-secret documents Trump stole from the United States and review for executive privilege makes absolutely no logical sense.

— The midterm elections coming closer, and why the Supreme Court’s decision overruling Roe v. Wade may be an even bigger motivator of voters than Trump Republicans’ attacks on democracy.

— My pick for the season’s best TV series.

— Why Californians have been willing to voluntarily reduce electricity consumption during this heat wave.

And today’s poll:

