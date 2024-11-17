Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“Well they finally opened the gates of hell!”

(Congratulations, Barbara Anne.)

Runners-up:

“There’s a gaping hole in the heart of America now.”

(Congratulations, Jaime Ramirez.)

“This MAGA sinkhole threatens to swallow America! We need to stop it!”

(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin).

“So son, that’s where all the women got pushed into when they nominated a qualified female candidate, twice.”

(Congratulations, Diane).

"When they go low. Man, do they go low!"

(Congratulations, Mmerose).

“So that's who he made the deal with!”

(Congratulations militant tree-hugging commie).

“Shithole?”

(Congratulations, Kellie Galcerán).

“Turns out it is easier to dig a hole than build a wall.”

(Congratulations, Karen Cooney).

“Trump is not done digging… He will go lower!”

(Congratulations, Marlo).

“Ever get that sinking feeling?”

(Congratulations, Pat Williams).

“No thats not magma down there, thats maga. It'll burn you much worse.”

(Congratulations, Seven Bishop).

“Are they looking for the deep state or just hollowing out our foundations?”

(Congratulations, g. peach).

Share