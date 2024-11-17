Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“Well they finally opened the gates of hell!”
(Congratulations, Barbara Anne.)
Runners-up:
“There’s a gaping hole in the heart of America now.”
(Congratulations, Jaime Ramirez.)
“This MAGA sinkhole threatens to swallow America! We need to stop it!”
(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin).
“So son, that’s where all the women got pushed into when they nominated a qualified female candidate, twice.”
(Congratulations, Diane).
"When they go low. Man, do they go low!"
(Congratulations, Mmerose).
“So that's who he made the deal with!”
(Congratulations militant tree-hugging commie).
“Shithole?”
(Congratulations, Kellie Galcerán).
“Turns out it is easier to dig a hole than build a wall.”
(Congratulations, Karen Cooney).
“Trump is not done digging… He will go lower!”
(Congratulations, Marlo).
“Ever get that sinking feeling?”
(Congratulations, Pat Williams).
“No thats not magma down there, thats maga. It'll burn you much worse.”
(Congratulations, Seven Bishop).
“Are they looking for the deep state or just hollowing out our foundations?”
(Congratulations, g. peach).
Hi Fellow Caption Connoisseurs,
Firstly, I always like to provide historical context. I never thought this would have happened, and I never thought I would have to be writing this letter. I am sad and disheartened. But we must continue to have faith in the system. We are still a democracy governed by rules.
Trump never should have been allowed to run for president of the United States. First of all, he was impeached twice by the House of Representatives, but was found not guilty by the spineless Republican Senate, twice.
Special prosecutor Jack Smith urged the Supreme Court to act on the immunity case on December 21st. They waited until the end of June to rule. When they did, they provided him with almost total immunity.
The American people should have had the opportunity to know exactly what Trump had done. He most likely would have been convicted of insurrection in a Washington DC court well before the election.
According to the US Constitution, this would have made him ineligible to ever run for president again.
“ No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
It is unfortunate that so many Americans know basically nothing about the Constitution. In a recent poll 37% of Americans could not name one freedom guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution! So what should we expect them to do when the echo chamber provides them with all the disinformation they want. They are gullible, and do no critical thinking. This is the sad reality.
As many of you must know, I literally love Joe Biden. But he never should have been encouraged to run for reelection. Remember back in 2020 he talked about only being a bridge president leading to a new generation of highly capable leadership.
He did not level with the American people and he was not being totally honest with himself. He was not physically capable of handling a grueling, physical and mental re-election campaign. He acted like a stubborn Irish man. And in the end, he was sadly driven by selfishness, and the ego necessary to be an effective president. Finally, he had the total unwavering support of his wife, children and his fiercely loyal support staff as well as a Democratic Congress.
There should have been the normal primary vetting process. Kamala might have been chosen as the Democratic candidate. But there's a good possibility that she would not have demonstrated the same kind of confidence that she slowly developed during the campaign. Would that have meant that she would not have gotten the votes necessary to become the Democratic party’s nominee? We will never know.
Please let's not forget Kamala's amazing and enthusiastic run for the presidency. She remains one of my heroes’ !! She ran a remarkably disciplined campaign. She showed passion, resolve and yes,joy !!
I believe that she would have been an extraordinary president. Remember in the end it not the just the president who runs the country. It is all the amazing people that the president chooses to carry out her policies that determine our future. Kamala had amazing judgement. It would have been so exciting to see who she would have chosen to help her lead our country into a bold bright future. I cringe with horror when I see the Roques Gallery of MAGA sycophants Trump has chosen for his Cabinet !
One of the biggest issues in any presidential election is the economy. Research has shown that 35% of the recent inflation was a result of price gouging. There was also collusion between American oil companies and Arab oil companies.
It is unrealistic to think that prices ever would have gone down. Biden did not articulate his policy successes nearly enough. If he had been able to show the American people over and over again how much they benefited from all of his incredible successes, it would have been a different result. If he had been willing and able to explain to the American people that he was putting more money in their pockets as a result of his economic initiatives so that they would have been able to handle the increase in food prices and prices at the gas pump, I believe that this would have made an enormous difference with the American people’s willingness to choose a Democratic successor to Biden for president.
Biden was not sexy, he had little to no charisma. He never provided the sound bites that the press sadly craves. He chose not to constantly promote his successes. This was a terrible mistake., He was almost invisible. Why?
Finally, where were the Democratic members of Congress. I rarely heard them offering their support for Biden’s legislative successes during his term as president.
We are facing uncertain and potentially dangerous times in this country. We must remain vigilant.
In Robert We Trust
John Francis Michael O'Sullivan O' Proud American O'Shea
Welcome to the Gaetz of Hell !!