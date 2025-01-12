Friends,

Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes recently announced that she had quit The Washington Post after editors killed a cartoon that depicted owner Jeff Bezos, among others (including Disney’s Mickey Mouse), genuflecting to President-elect Trump.

Telnaes called the decision to spike the piece for its point of view “dangerous for a free press.” She’s absolutely right. As the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists said, “corporate billionaires once again have brought an editorial cartoon to life with their craven censorship in bowing to a wannabe tyrant.”

As something of a cartoonist (not nearly in Telnaes’s league) I feel a kinship with people who produce political drawings. So for this week’s caption contest, and in honor of Telnaes’s decision, I’m using the draft cartoon that the Post editors killed, and added a speaking balloon over Jeff Bezos.

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Sunday Caption contest’s comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

(Last week’s crossword didn’t have a winner.)