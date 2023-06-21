Office Hours: Will the Republicans’ bogus claim of a “double standard” of justice stick?
There’s no comparison between the allegations against Hunter Biden and those against Trump, but the GOP will push the claim because it has no scruples.
Friends,
Congressional Republicans on Tuesday blasted the plea deal Hunter Biden reached with the Justice Department, in which the younger Biden pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to pay taxes on time and avoided prosecution on a separate gun charge. (He must also remain sober for two years and give up his right to own a gun ever again. The …