Friends,

In a matter of days (perhaps even today) Donald Trump will be indicted — a form of arrest warrant — for seeking to prevent American democracy from choosing its president in 2020. A so-called “target letter,” which Trump received Sunday, is almost always followed by an actual indictment.

This is how the rule of law is supposed to work.

But put on your seat belts, because Trump and much of the Republican Party will go ballistic. Many appear to have given up on the rule of law and are determined to turn this nation into an authoritarian state.