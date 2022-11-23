Office Hours: How will you deal with your Uncle Bob over Thanksgiving?
Everyone has an Uncle Bob — reactionary, belligerent, Republican, maybe even Trumper
For many families, tomorrow’s Thanksgiving marks the first time in three years that everyone is getting together over Turkey and stuffing. But some families also have to deal with their “Uncle Bobs” — their opinionated rightwing relatives whose belligerence has almost wrecked these get-togethers in the past, and may do so again.
I’m looking forward to …