Friends,

Forgive me for quoting someone whose words and thoughts I usually find reprehensible but this time reflect the views of a growing portion of Americans — including many progressives.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on Presidents’ Day that “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states ….”

Put aside for a moment who’s suggesting this and her typical nastiness about “woke” culture and Democrats. The fact is, majorities both in red states and in blue states do seem to want fundamentally different things, as I’ve argued on this page before.